Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 43,917 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,917 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 264,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $891.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

