Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,393 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,393 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

