Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,775 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GTY opened at $31.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

