Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,093,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $149.46 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

