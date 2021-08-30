Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,982 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,686 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 141.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,887 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.5% in the second quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 104,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.31. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

