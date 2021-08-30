Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47.

