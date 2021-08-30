Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,987 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.41 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

