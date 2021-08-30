Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,200 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 1,047,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,804.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMMCF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

