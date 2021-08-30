Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.91

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.91 and last traded at C$21.91, with a volume of 54057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

