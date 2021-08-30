Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 35.8% in August

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 658,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WISA opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WISA shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 277,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth $606,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 133.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 64,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth $429,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

