Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) & Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Head to Head Survey

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Deutsche Lufthansa 9 1 0 0 1.10

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $42.79, suggesting a potential upside of 33.68%. Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa -44.35% -219.62% -12.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.56 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Deutsche Lufthansa $15.52 billion 0.40 -$7.68 billion ($14.29) -0.72

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Deutsche Lufthansa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment focuses on the growing market for european direct sales. The Logistics segment consists of scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The Maintenance Repair Overhaul segment is involved in the provision of maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. The Catering segment is engaged in providing airline catering. The company was founded on January 6, 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

