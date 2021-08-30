Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,010,318 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 0.9% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Suncor Energy worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.