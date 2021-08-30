Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNPTF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Shares of SNPTF opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.