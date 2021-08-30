SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Down 4.9%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 35,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 936,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.96.

In other SunOpta news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,532 shares of company stock valued at $523,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

