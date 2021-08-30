SuperFarm Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $91.56 million and approximately $50.93 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007739 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading



