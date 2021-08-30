Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the July 29th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPNV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,612. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.