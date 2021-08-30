Surevest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.05. The company had a trading volume of 984,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

