Surevest LLC Buys 11,077 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.31. 615,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

