Surevest LLC Buys 3,949 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $10.14 on Monday, hitting $288.47. 14,607,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,843. The stock has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

