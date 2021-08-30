Surevest LLC Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Surevest LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $219.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

