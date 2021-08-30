Surevest LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Surevest LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 12,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.