Surevest LLC Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Surevest LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.13. The stock had a trading volume of 658,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.