Surevest LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Surevest LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.21. 4,254,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591,944. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

