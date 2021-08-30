Surevest LLC Has $20.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 5.3% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Surevest LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

ACWX remained flat at $$57.18 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,535. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

