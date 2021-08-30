Surevest LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Surevest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.84. 3,549,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,208. The company has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

