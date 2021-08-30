Surevest LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Surevest LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. 10,031,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

