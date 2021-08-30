Surevest LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Surevest LLC trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Assurant by 118.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $5,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,496. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.11 and a 52-week high of $169.87. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

