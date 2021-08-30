Surevest LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Surevest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.0% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.37.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.37. 4,761,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,022. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of -397.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.