Surevest LLC Lowers Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Surevest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Polaris makes up 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Surevest LLC owned 0.06% of Polaris worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.55. 537,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,480. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.64.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.