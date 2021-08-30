Surevest LLC Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Surevest LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,706 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,057. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.