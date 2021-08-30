Surevest LLC Purchases 2,371 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.8% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,946 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $464.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.