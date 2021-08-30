Surevest LLC Purchases 2,743 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Surevest LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.16. 2,431,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,419. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

