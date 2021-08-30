Surevest LLC Purchases 3,294 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $347.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.41.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

