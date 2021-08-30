Surevest LLC Purchases 3,933 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 2,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $264.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,721,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.