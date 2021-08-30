Surevest LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Surevest LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,721,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.13. The firm has a market cap of $441.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

