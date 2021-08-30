Surevest LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Surevest LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

