Surevest LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Surevest LLC decreased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,936,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

