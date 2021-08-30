Surevest LLC Sells 882 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.2% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 405,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,535,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32. The stock has a market cap of $265.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.21 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.