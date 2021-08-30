SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Price Up 20.3%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) shares rose 20.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 738,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 674,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

SurgePays Company Profile (NASDAQ:SURG)

Surgepays, Inc engages in the utilization of blockchain software platform to offer a suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked, and wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, markets, tiendas, and bodegas. It operates through the following segments: Surge Blockchain and Other, Surge Logics, True Wireless, Inc, and Electronic Check Services.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.