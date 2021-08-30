Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Short Interest Update

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the July 29th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SGTPY stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63.

