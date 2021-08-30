sUSD Market Capitalization Hits $312.57 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $312.57 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 313,097,523 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

