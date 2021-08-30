Susquehanna Reaffirms Hold Rating for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,145. Semtech has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 400.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

