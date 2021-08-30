suterusu (SUTER) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $609,668.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $25.21 million and approximately $609,668.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

