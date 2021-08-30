Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.44.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Suzano by 1,179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 737,349 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Suzano by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

