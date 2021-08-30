Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $14.44.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
About Suzano
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
