SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,447 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SVB Financial Group worth $66,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $14.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $560.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.