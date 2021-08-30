Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.67.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.