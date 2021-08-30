SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th

SVF Investment Corp. 2’s (NASDAQ:SVFB) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. SVF Investment Corp. 2 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of SVF Investment Corp. 2’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

