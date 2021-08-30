Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Trading 33.8% Higher

Shares of Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) shot up 33.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 193,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 264,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

About Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF)

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

