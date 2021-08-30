Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Switchback II (NYSE:SWBK) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Switchback II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.32.

Get Switchback II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback II during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Switchback II in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Switchback II in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switchback II in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Switchback II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.