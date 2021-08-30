Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 3.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. 346,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,291. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

